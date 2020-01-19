Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

KBAL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

