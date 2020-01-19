Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.48

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and traded as high as $107.61. Kinaxis shares last traded at $107.05, with a volume of 33,901 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.71.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.85.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,274.35. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.00, for a total transaction of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,612,835.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.