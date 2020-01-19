Knekted Market Cap Tops $22,193.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Knekted token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $22,193.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Knekted has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

