Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOP. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,260. The company has a market capitalization of $724.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 37.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

