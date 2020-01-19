Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $48.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. 349,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

