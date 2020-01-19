Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce sales of $408.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.70 million and the lowest is $394.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $447.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Kraton’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,505.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kraton by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRA traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. 134,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,752. Kraton has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $758.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

