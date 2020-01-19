KuCoin Shares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

