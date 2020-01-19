Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KURA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 254,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,595. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 376,172 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,449.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

