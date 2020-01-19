Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 735 ($9.67). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.72) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 980.20 ($12.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 966.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 878.84.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.