Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,070 ($14.08) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 990 ($13.02).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

LON LAND traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 980.20 ($12.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 966.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 878.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

