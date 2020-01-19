Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.80.

LNDC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 226,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,140. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,100 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $195,626. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 842,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

