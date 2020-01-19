Lanxess (FRA:LXS) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Lanxess AG (FRA:LXS) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €56.66 ($65.88) and last traded at €56.38 ($65.56), 444,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €56.30 ($65.47).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.89.

Lanxess Company Profile (FRA:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit