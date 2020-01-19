Lanxess (FRA:LXS) Shares Up 0.1%

Lanxess AG (FRA:LXS) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €56.66 ($65.88) and last traded at €56.38 ($65.56), 444,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €56.30 ($65.47).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.89.

Lanxess Company Profile (FRA:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

