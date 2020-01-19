Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $17.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 6,926,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,025. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $261,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 11,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $216,848.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,810.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

