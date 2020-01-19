Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 14.1%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price shot up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, 569,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,113,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit