Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 14.1%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price shot up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, 569,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,113,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 359,320 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

