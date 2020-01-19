LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $739.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $430,608.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,032 shares of company stock worth $14,372,084. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

