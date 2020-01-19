LEOcoin (LEO) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin and LEOxChange. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $619,152.00 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,887.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01929022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.06 or 0.03822633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00671988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00753264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00098585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00583811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 250,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 249,946,816 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, LEOxChange, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

