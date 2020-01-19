Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. FinnCap lifted their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a research report on Thursday.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,246 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,968.85. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

