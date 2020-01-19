LiquidApps Trading Up 57.5% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $459,704.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,281,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,820,140 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.