Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0245 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $65,255.00 and $163.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,505.01 or 2.02126665 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,663,822 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

