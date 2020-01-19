Lition Price Reaches $0.0162 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Hotbit. Lition has a market cap of $416,586.00 and $97,389.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,661.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.01915052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.74 or 0.03876543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00659793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00750834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00097758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010144 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00589339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

