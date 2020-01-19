Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives $5.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.
Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Livexlive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.
