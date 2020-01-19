Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Jefferies Financial Group

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.97).

LMP stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07. Londonmetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Analyst Recommendations for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

