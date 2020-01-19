Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) PT Raised to GBX 240 at Jefferies Financial Group

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.97).

LMP stock opened at GBX 234 ($3.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07. Londonmetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

