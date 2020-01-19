Loopring Trading Up 7.6% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Loopring has a total market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,830,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, IDAX, Tokenomy, DragonEX, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Bitbns, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

