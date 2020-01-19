LUNA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.52 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitrue, KuCoin and GDAC. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.14 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bitrue, KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

