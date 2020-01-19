Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) received a $60.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 725,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 172.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 188,220 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 27.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Magna International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

