Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.39.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,766. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.