Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTRX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,769. The stock has a market cap of $580.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 16.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 191.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 29.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 224,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

