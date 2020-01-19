Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 55,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mediwound by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mediwound by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

