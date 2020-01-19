Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.03. 4,906,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,057. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

