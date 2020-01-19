Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRUS. BidaskClub cut Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 95,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,395. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

