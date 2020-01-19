MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 1,440,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,584. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,227,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,882,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,104,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock worth $6,683,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 221,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

