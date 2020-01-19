MIB Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,404.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $209,290.00 and approximately $8,404.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000591 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000985 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 350,914,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,613,056 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

