Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,326,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $853,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $169,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 405,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12,975.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 405,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit