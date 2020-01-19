Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,326,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $853,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $169,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 405,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12,975.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 405,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

