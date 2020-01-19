Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,267.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

