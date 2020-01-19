Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,267.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.