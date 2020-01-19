Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. 537,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,881,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 346,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,143,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 185,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

