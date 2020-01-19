Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,192,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 474,168 shares.The stock last traded at $113.33 and had previously closed at $109.67.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. Middleby’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,031,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Middleby by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

