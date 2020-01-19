Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit