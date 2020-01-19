Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NERV opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.