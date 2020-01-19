Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Down 18.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA)’s stock price was down 18.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 45.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.