Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

MOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co cut Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Modine Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

