MojoCoin Price Hits $0.0016 (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One MojoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. MojoCoin has a market cap of $19,116.00 and $162.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MojoCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MojoCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000988 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MojoCoin Profile

MojoCoin (MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. The official website for MojoCoin is mojocoin.org . MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MojoCoin

MojoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MojoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MojoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MojoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MojoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.