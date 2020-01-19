Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MNTA shares. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $428,838.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,681 shares of company stock worth $5,612,418. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTA traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. 1,861,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

