Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.60. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

