Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $6.39 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00749099 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,841,850 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.