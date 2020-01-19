MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $953,559.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,127,205 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

