Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 3,458,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $168.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Moneygram International news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. acquired 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,573,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

