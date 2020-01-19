Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Reaches $4.56 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $20,484.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

