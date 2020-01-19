Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $67.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 468,021 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.