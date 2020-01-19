Morgan Stanley Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $61.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.66.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

