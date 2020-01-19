MovieBloc One Day Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

